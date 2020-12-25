Roshan Digital Accounts welcomed by overseas Pakistanis: Javed Malik

LONDON: Chairman, UK-Pakistan Business Council, and former Ambassador of Pakistan, Javed Malik has welcomed the introduction of Roshan Digital Accounts by the State Bank of Pakistan, saying it can pave the way for investment in the country by the overseas Pakistani business community as it allowed greater flexibility and transparency to invest, including repatriate investments.

Javed Malik was speaking at an international webinar organised by UK-Pakistan Business Council in collaboration with Pakistan Stock Exchange and Pakistan High Commission in London. He said irrespective of where they reside, the hearts of overseas Pakistanis always beat with Pakistan and they can play a key role not only in financial activities but also enhancing the scope of trades between Pakistan and other countries.

“It is therefore, vital that an adequate mechanism is evolved by the Board of Investment and the provincial investment promotion departments with a special focus on to attract overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country,” Javed Malik said. He also said the UK-Pakistan Business Council and other similar bodies have been working in various countries to promote business linkages with Pakistan and he will be leading the initiative to unify these efforts in the coming years, so the overseas Pakistani business community can extend all possible support to Pakistan in its economic recovery in after the post Covid world.

The international webinar on “Investment Opportunities in Pakistan’s Capital Markets” was attended by Pakistani businessmen from UK, Europe, Pakistan, Gulf countries as well as senior officials from Pakistan High Commission, including minister trade, Shafiq Shahzad, who highlighted the scope of the investment in Pakistan. Special presentations were also given by the Chief Executive of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Farrukh Khan and Chairman Islamabad Stock Exchange, Zahid Latif Khan on the investment opportunities in Pakistan’s capital markets, whereas prime minister’s spokesperson for investment in UK, Shahibzada Jehangir was the special guest, while other speakers were including Badiuddin Akbar, Khursheed Barlas, and Ahmed Chinnoy.