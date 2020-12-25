Wife of journalist Mazhar Abbas passes away

KARACHI: Erum Abbas, wife of senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, passed away on Thursday after brief illness. Her Namaz-e-Janaza would be held at Yasrab Imambargah in DHA, Phase 4, after Jumma prayers.

“My wife Erum was my strength. I lost that strength, today. Completely shattered,” Mazhar Abbas tweeted on Thursday. The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has condoled the sad demise of the wife of Mazhar Abbas.

In condolence message, President PFUJ Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi conveyed their deepest condolences to Abbas on behalf of all the office bearers of PFUJ and said they are saddened to hear the personal loss of our colleague and with whom we all are standing by in this difficult time. They also prayed for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Mazhar’s wife. The minister, in a tweet, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant her the highest place in heaven, besides giving perserverence to the bereaved family to bear the loss.