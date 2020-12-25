PHC stops NAB from arresting JUI chief’s associate

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has accepted an application for bail before arrest by one Arsalan Aziz in an inquiry against an associate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

A division bench comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Ijaz Anwar stopped the National Accountability Bureau from arresting the petitioner. The NAB has issued notices to a number of associates of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in an inquiry.