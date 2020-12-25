PHC stops NAB from arresting JUI chief’s associate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has accepted an application for bail before arrest by one Arsalan Aziz in an inquiry against an associate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
A division bench comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Ijaz Anwar stopped the National Accountability Bureau from arresting the petitioner. The NAB has issued notices to a number of associates of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in an inquiry.