close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
December 25, 2020

PHC stops NAB from arresting JUI chief’s associate

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
December 25, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has accepted an application for bail before arrest by one Arsalan Aziz in an inquiry against an associate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

A division bench comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Ijaz Anwar stopped the National Accountability Bureau from arresting the petitioner. The NAB has issued notices to a number of associates of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in an inquiry.

Latest News

More From Peshawar