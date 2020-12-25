Garbage woes

Karachi’s garbage crisis is a major problem that needs the immediate attention of the authorities. The city struggles to deal with this crisis, but fails miserably. Even though there have been multiple campaigns to start the cleanliness work in the city, no one has come up with a concrete plan to deal with the situation. It is also important to add that various political parties have politicised the issue of garbage collection. Since the garbage issue is not new, the question is: why have the authorities failed to devise an effective plan for solving the city’s biggest problems? The world has moved ahead with sustainable waste management practices, seamlessly cleaning away huge areas while intelligently recycling wastes into useful products.

On the other hand, we are still dumping our waste on streets and beaches waiting for it to magically disappear. The landfill disposal is also managed so inefficiently that it doubles the threat to the environment. In this situation, it has become crucial for our authorities to introduce a sustainable waste management programme that not only cleans our city but also recycles our waste into new products. This will help reduce waste generation, conserve natural resources, curb environmental pollution, and boost the economy. This will also help create employment opportunities in the recycling and manufacturing industries.

Fawad Khan

Karachi