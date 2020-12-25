‘PML-Q working to make country a welfare state’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Punjab Senior Vice-President Ch Salim Baryaar said the PML-Q is working to transform the country into a welfare state.
Addressing a function at the Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas under the party, he said that party leader Ch Shujaat Hussain has sent a special message wherein he said that Pakistan came into existence owing to untiring hard work and struggle of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the nation will be indebted to Quaid-e-Azam till end of the world and extended felicitation to Christians on Christmas.