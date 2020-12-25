‘PML-Q working to make country a welfare state’

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Punjab Senior Vice-President Ch Salim Baryaar said the PML-Q is working to transform the country into a welfare state.

Addressing a function at the Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas under the party, he said that party leader Ch Shujaat Hussain has sent a special message wherein he said that Pakistan came into existence owing to untiring hard work and struggle of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the nation will be indebted to Quaid-e-Azam till end of the world and extended felicitation to Christians on Christmas.