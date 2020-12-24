IHC takes up plea against Bokhari’s appointment as state-run TV chairman today

ISLAMABAD: A petition against the appointment of Naeem Bokhari as state-run TV Chairman was filed in Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will take up the plea filed by Arsalan Farrukh through his lawyer Muhammad Shakeel Abbasi who requested the court to declare appointment of Naeem Bokhari as Chairman of the state-run TV illegal as it was made against the verdict of the Supreme Court and high court.

The petition challenges the appointment of Naeem Bokhari on the basis of it being in violation of various verdicts of the Supreme Court and IHC which laid out clear guidelines for such appointments.

The petition states that the appointment of the former chairman of the state-run TV Attaul Haq Qasmi was declared illegal by the Supreme Court in a suo motu case in November 2018 and citing this judgement the IHC declared the appointment of seven members of PTV board of directors illegal on September 17, 2020.