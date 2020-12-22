Minister instructs Fesco to rationalise electricity load

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday expressed his displeasure over the delay in providing electricity connections in industrial estates and asked the authorities concerned to issue connections to industries. The minister instructed the Faisalabad Supply Company (FESCO) authorities to rationalise the electricity load in the light of the recommendations made by the FIEDAMC.

The minister ordered this while presiding over a meeting in the Civil Secretariat to review the issues of providing electricity connections to industries of FIEDMAC. The minister lamented that Canter Loop Company could not get electricity transfer and connection as some 19 months ago a plea for power connection was filed.