ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday once again reminded the international community of India’s continuous and reckless behaviour and warned that a false flag operation against Pakistan would get a befitting response from Pakistan at all levels.



India’s deliberate firing at the Line of Control (LoC) at the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicle despite clear UN markings and flying blue UN flag, showed India’s total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour and respect for international law and the UN,” the PM tweeted.

"In complete violation of int law, India's delib firing at LoC on UNMOGIP vehicle, despite clear UN markings & flying blue UN flag, shows India's total disregard for all int norms of acceptable state behaviour & respect for int law & UN. Pak strongly condemns this rogue behaviour," he posted.

In series of tweets, he said, "I am making absolutely clear to the int community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake.”

He further posted, "Already, in 2020 alone, there have been 3,000 Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC & Working Boundary, by unprovoked firing deliberately targeting civilians — resulting in 276 casualties, of which 92 were women & 68 children.”

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Foreign Office Sunday said Pakistan has taken up with the United Nations the Indian security forces’ firing at the vehicle of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) along the Line of Control (LoC), urging it to initiate a transparent investigation into the incident.

A letter addressed to the UN Secretary General (UNSG) and the President of the Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN said deliberate targeting of the UN Observers and their vehicle – which was clearly marked with UN logo and flying a blue flag of the UN – appeared to be a new coercive and reckless ploy by India to hinder UNMOGIP’s work, and facilitate another Indian military misadventure against Pakistan.

The letter also informs the secretary general and the UNSC that Pakistan had credible information that the RSS-BJP government was planning to stage a ‘false flag’ attack to divert attention from its domestic difficulties, and create justification for another misadventure against Pakistan.

“If that were to happen, Pakistan will exercise its right to self-defence,” the letter warns. The letter requests the UN to forcefully condemn the attack on the UNMOGIP Observers and call on India to observe the 2003 ceasefire understanding.

“The UN must respond positively and urgently to repeated calls by Pakistan to strengthen UNMOGIP and improve its ability to observe and report on ceasefire violations, the letter contends”, said the Foreign Office.

Pakistan has also reminded the UN that the illegal and inhuman military siege and communications lockdown in the occupied territory had now lasted for over 500 days. Highlighting the atrocities and crimes committed by Indian occupying forces against the innocent Kashmiris since August 2019, it has been forewarned that India’s ultimate plan is to change the demographic structure of IOJ&K from a Muslim majority area into a Hindu majority territory.

Drawing attention to the deteriorating situation along the LoC, Pakistan’s communication recalls that India had committed over 3,000 unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary this year alone, primarily targeting the civilian populated areas resulting in 276 casualties, including 92 women and 68 children, out of them 27 had embraced martyrdom.

Sunday also saw the Foreign Office summoning a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 19th December 2020, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

Owing to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC on 19th December 2020, 25-year-old Sagheera, resident of Akhori village, sustained serious injuries.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons. In 2020, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3,003 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 shahadats and serious injuries to 250 innocent civilians”, said the spokesman in a statement.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and were also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions”, pointed out the statement.