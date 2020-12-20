Democratic norms to be introduced in judiciary: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday said that more democratic norms will be introduced in the judicial system and will move forward under them.

He said there is no difference between lawyers and judges and both will move forward under democratic values.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Punjab Bar Council Centre of Excellence and Biometric System. Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan along with Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony.

The CJP congratulated the outgoing members of the Punjab Bar Council on the expansion plan. He assured that all issues between lawyers and judges will be resolved. He said: “We have largely demolished the old wall between lawyers and judges and if there are any issues, the bar and the bench will resolve the matter together.” He said lawyers should stay away from the acts of aggression and misconduct with judges.

He said that lawyers should not go violent in any situation, adding that if they did not like the decision of the judge, they should not indulge in fighting.

He said there was no difference between lawyers and judges and they are part and parcel of the justice system. Time has changed and there are eyes of several institutions and platforms including the social media on the acts of lawyers. He said the foremost priority of lawyers and judges should be the dispensation of justice to litigants.

He said that both stakeholders take each other into confidence over matters regarding courts and lawyers.

He said that various changes made in the matters of judges and lawyers were included in the process of appointment of judges.

He said the concept of the generation-long litigation needs to be ended now and cases should be disposed of speedily. He pointed out that many issues relating to judges have been resolved with the consultation of lawyers. He said he was also an aggressive lawyer in his early days of practice. He recalled a scolding by his father for showing improper behaviour in a court, saying that he later offered an apology to the judge.

The chief justice said he is happy that the culture of strikes has been discouraged in Punjab. He said the vacancies of judges in the Lahore High Court would be filled soon.

He urged young lawyers to work hard and bring new laws before the courts for interpretation.

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Abid Saqi and other bar leaders also spoke on the occasion.