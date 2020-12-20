CJP vows to bring democratic values in legal system

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday vowed to bring democratic values in the legal system and to move forward with the same values.

Addressing a ceremony at the Punjab Bar Council in Lahore, Justice Ahmed said there is no discrimination between lawyers and judges and wished that the legal community would remain steadfast in the learning process.

The Chief Justice said he once apologised to a judge at the instructions of his father and advised lawyers to not fight with the judges. “If you have any concerns about a verdict take legal options,” he stressed. He further said lawyers are always taken into confidence on every issue and gave them assurances that resolving their problems was the first priority.

The top judge said the “wall between lawyers and judges had fallen” down and lawyers had also been taken into confidence on the appointment of judges. He said judges and lawyers are providing justice with mutual consultation.