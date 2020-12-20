LDA staff returns without razing PML-N leader’s residence at Johar Town

LAHORE : The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) staff along with the district administration, heavy police contingent and officials of Anti-Corruption Establishment reached the residence of a PML-N leader in Johar Town to demolish it but returned unsuccessful after facing severe resistance.

Sources said LDA Director Sidra and Assistant Commissioner Faizan along with heavy contingent of police and officials of Anti-Corruption Establishment reached Khokhar Palace, the residence of Saiful Malook Khokhar, opposite Expo Centre. Heavy machinery was also brought there to demolish the building as LDA claimed that it was constructed illegally and state land was also occupied by Khokhar.

Sources said the news of the operation had already reached Khokhar Palace and they were ready to counter the demolition operation and gathered a large number of locals, including women and children.

A spokesperson for LDA said the LDA team returned from there to avoid any unpleasant incident. He said LDA operation against illegal constructions in Johar Town has been postponed.

He said when the LDA personnel arrived there for the operation, influential people began using locals as human shields. The operation has been temporarily postponed by the LDA to protect the precious lives of the citizens, he said in a press statement. The structures were built illegally by local influential political figures, it said and added that the land was also illegally occupied.

On the other hand, Khokhar issued an explanatory statement. He said Khokhar Palace was raided by LDA, police and ACE. He added that thousands of policemen gathered outside his house.

He said the CCPO Lahore, LDA DG and ACE DG should be ashamed of this illegal raid. He warned if these agencies took any illegal action, they will be responsible for any untoward situation. He said that every inch of Khokhar Palace is legal and the PTI government should form a JIT to investigate the issue. He said he was targeted because he took active part in PDM’s Lahore rally.

“I am punished for being Nawaz Sharif's ally but I will not leave PML-N,” he said, adding all the maps of his house were legally approved and were already submitted to the concerned offices.