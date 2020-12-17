British Council, HEC organises conference on reshaping education system

KARACHI: The conference titled Pak-UK Education Gateway: Rethinking and reshaping a resilient higher education system, will discuss key issues facing the sector in the ‘new’ normal, the role of leadership in building resilient Higher Education systems, and lessons learnt from the pandemic. It will celebrate some of the concrete contributions that the Pak-UK Gateway programme has made so far.

The British Council in Pakistan and the Higher Education Commission launched a joint programme Pak-UK Education Gateway in 2018 with the goal to enhance partnership between the Higher Education sectors of Pakistan and the UK.

The aim of the gateway is to create greater access to higher education opportunities for young people by bolstering university collaborations on research, offering grants and scholarships, promoting international mobility and cross-cultural exchanges among students of both countries, and capacity building of higher education leaders to respond to the rapidly changing needs of young people.

Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser, at the inaugural session said: By investing in our youth’s development through the Knowledge Economy, the Government aims to generate an educated workforce, build empathy and tolerance and rapidly improve Pakistan’s positioning in the global market. Organisations like the British Council in Pakistan are playing an incredible role in helping us achieve that goal.

Dr Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan in his address said: Supporting education is at the heart of UK’s work with Pakistan. Young people are our greatest asset and ensuring they gain the knowledge and skills they need is key to a successful future.****