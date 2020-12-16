Quetta temperature dips to -9 degrees Celsius: Karachi temperature drops to 11 °C

ISLAMABAD: Quetta froze on Tuesday after the temperature in the city dropped to -9 degrees Celsius.

Multiple cities across Balochistan have been gripped in cold ever since December started. On Tuesday, -11 degrees was reported Kalat. In the coastal areas of the province such as Gwadar, the temperature was recorded 12 degrees.

Sibi’s temperature was recorded five degrees, whereas Nok Kandi was at three degrees. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, cool winds are expected to blow in the province.

After Balochistan’s degrees dropped, Karachi became chilly as well. The city’s temperatures will take a dip as a low as 10 degrees till Friday, the Met Department said. On Tuesday, the temperature was 11 degrees.