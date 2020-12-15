Workers urge politicians to freeze prices of essential commodities

LAHORE: All the political parties and the government should evolve a joint strategy to tackle growing unemployment, illiteracy, disease and widening gap between rich and poor in the society.

These demands were made by the working class in a resolution passed in a special meeting of All-Pakistan Workers Confederation held Monday at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, Lahore. It was addressed by Rubina Jamil President and Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary and others.

They underlined the need to develop national economic self-reliance policy by developing national industries, agriculture and trade and rid the nation of the 119 billion US dollar foreign debt. Govt must ensure implementation of fundamental rights of the workers and also ensure standard free and equal education to 25 million children in accordance with Article 25/A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

By another resolution they demanded from government to abolish child and bonded labour and discrimination against women. They stressed a check on price-hike of essential commodities by freezing their prices and agrarian reforms in the country to save the peasants from exploitation.