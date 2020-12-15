Corona claims four more lives in Multan

MULTAN: Four more corona patients, including a woman, died at the Nishtar Hospital which raised the total death toll to 120 here on Monday. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Jamil of Khanewal, M Habib of Multan, Puni Bibi of Chowk Azam and Arshad Iqbal of Alipur. Spokesperson Dr Irfan Ahmad said that total 136 patients were under treatment at the Nishtar Hospital, including 70 positive, 20 suspected and 46 negatives. He informed that 333 corona tests had been conducted in Multan division and 17 of them tested positive during the last 24 hours while the test reports of 7,065 persons were still not received in the Multan Division.