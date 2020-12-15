Air pollution spoils clean environment

Rawalpindi:Vice Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Malik Abid Hussain has said the air, aquatic and land pollution eats up clean environment resulting in upsurge in diseases that pour extra financial burden on the poor. Multiple difficulties and problems are there as a result of these pollution and to get rid of them every citizen, who loves his country and city, should come forward to shoulder his responsibilities with regard to lessen pollution.

He stated this during his visit to a park along Rawal Road to monitor the advancement on the work of naturalizing public parks of the city to which he was given the special task by the Adviser of Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood, who is also the chairman of PHA. He went round the various parts of the park and directed the concerned staff to work hard above the greed of material benefits as they were doing virtue that would give them reward in their eternal life hereafter.

He also met with citizens who came over there for recreation and urged them to help PHA make the city’s parks, green belts and open spaces attractive with flowering plants and greenery which would consequently lessen the environmental pollution. He said that without public support, PHA could not achieve success in various revolutionary initiatives being taken to task with regard to making our city clean and green.

Therefore, Malik Abid Hussain asked, the citizens should fulfill their responsibilities in such a way that they not only plays their role in the protection and nurture of saplings planted in parks and other places under government supervision but they must plants saplings in their houses, streets, markets and open spaces at their own responsibility.

He said that PHA would also take several steps to create awareness among the masses about the need and importance of tree plantation. “Clean and Green Pakistan Movement” demands more than that to meet the success, he mentioned saying more that the use of plastic shopping bags is the largest cause of creating pollution and eating greenery from our earth. Housewives should say no to use plastic bags and they should refuse to accept the eatables that are carried into plastic bags.