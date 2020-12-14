Gen Afzal remembers his martyred father

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal has affectionately remembered his late father on the verge of his retirement from the Army on completion of his 38-year career. His father, who also was an Army officer, laid down his life for the defence of motherland in 1965 Pakistan-India war.

General Muhammad Afzal, who played an important role in building the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and several other projects across the country, has attained superannuation. He was also Engineer-in-Chief of the Army before switching to the NDMA. He contracted corona virus last month but recovered in about a fortnight.

Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal worked very hard for provision of relief to the victims of corona, especially gathering protective equipment from abroad and within the country in the wake of spread of corona pandemic in Pakistan early this year. He shared a text message to his close friends to convey information about his retirement and said, “Today after serving for 38 years in Army I finally hang my boots. I am specifically thankful to Allah Almighty for giving me opportunities to contribute to Army and national level.”

General Muhammad Afzal further said, “At this moment, I would like pay tribute to my shaheed father who laid down his life in 1965 war and would like to thank all my seniors, colleagues, course-mates, friends and juniors for supporting me. Looking forward for prayers.”

Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal is among six three-star Generals who have retired simultaneously on completion of their tenure of service this week.