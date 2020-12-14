close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2020

Alleged killers arrested after twin murders in Swabi

National

SWABI: Two people were shot dead in a clash in Yar Hussain village and afterwards the police succeeded in arresting both the alleged killers, official sources said.

The police said that a verbal dispute led to an exchange of firing between two families, leaving Hashmat and Kamran dead and Said Aftab and Izhar were injured from one party. One Wajid from the other party was also injured.

On receiving information, DPO Imran Shahid formed a team that rushed to the area and arrested the alleged killers Sadiq and Wajid and also recovered weapons of offence from them.

