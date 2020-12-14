Bridegroom’s brother dies in celebratory firing

MANSEHRA: Celebratory firing claimed the life of a bridegroom’s elder brother in Maswal area of the district on Sunday.

Mohammad Zahid received the bullet wounds and was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, wherefrom doctors referred him to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad in critical condition but he succumbed to injuries.

Eyewitnesses told police that some participants invited to the wedding ceremony of one Mohammad Adil were firing shots in the air when one of the bullets hit Mohammad Zahid. Personnel of the Khaki Police Station, after lodging the FIR, started an investigation.

Meanwhile, the hoteliers association in Balakot held a farewell party in the honour of the outgoing Assistant Commissioner Nawab Sameer Laghari.