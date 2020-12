Benazir Bhutto tennis kicks off today

ISLAMABAD: The qualifying round of the Benazir Bhutto National Tennis Championship got underway here Sunday.

The event's organisers have received a total of 128 entries from across the country.

Chief Guest Senator Taj Haider will declare the tournament open today (Monday).

Qualifying round results: Men's singles (first round): Hamza Bin Asif bt Noor e Mustafa 6-4; Yasir Afridi bt Sharyer Amjad 7-5; Sohaib bt Saim Danish 6-4; Usman Saeed bt Hafiz Talib 6-0, Capt Sheroz bt Zaeem Ghafoor 6-2; Ahtesham Arif bt Arbaz Khan 6-2; Hamza Mazhar bt Danish Ramzan 6-4; Hamza Jawad bt Amjad Nasir 6-2; Baqir Ali bt Rizwan Khan 6-2.

Second round: Ayyaz bt Pooyan 6-2, Hamza Bin Asif bt Osama 7-6(5), Raja Shahid w/o,Uzair Khan bt Talha Saqib 6-1; Faizan Fayaz bt Asim Israr 6-1; Usman bt Shaib 6-2; Mosa bt Muhammad Usman 6-1; Capt Sheroz bt Nalain 6-2, Muhammad Talah bt Ahtesham 6-2; Faizan bt Azan 6-1; Abbas bt Mobeen 6-0; Mahatir bt Hamza 6-1; Azeem bt Hamza Jawad 6-0; Sami Zeb bt Baqir Ali 6-2; Jibran bt Ubaid 6-0.