Protest staged against loadshedding in Bajaur

KHAR: A large number of people blocked the main road to protest the hours-long electricity loadshedding outside the Civil Colony in Khar on Saturday.

The residents of various areas gathered near the Civil Colony in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district, and staged a sit-in on the Bypass road, blocking the vehicular traffic for several hours.

Speaking on the occasion, Awami National Party general secretary, Bajaur, Nisar Baz Khan said that frequent power cuts had made life miserable for the locals.

The electricity loadshedding, he added, had caused acute shortage of water in many villages and towns in the district.

He said that Fajja, Shago, Darshah and other villages were close to the Civil Colony but still they were not supplied electricity for six hours.

The ANP activist said that all the residents of the district should be treated equally and they should be provided facilities as per the rules and regulation.

The protesting residents later opened the road and dispersed peacefully after the electricity supply company officials held successful talks and assured them that their grievances would be addressed soon.