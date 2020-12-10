France extends its ambassador's term in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: France has given an extension to its Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Marc Barety to serve in Islamabad till unspecified period. The diplomatic sources told The News on Wednesday that the French ambassador, who will be turning 63 mid-next month, has completed his three-year tenure in Pakistan in September last and since then he is continuing the assignment under the instructions of the French government till his replacement is decided.

Paris hasn’t designated a new ambassador for Islamabad and interestingly Pakistan also has no ambassador in the French capital since July this year when Ambassador Moinul-Haq was transferred to Beijing as Ambassador for China to replace Ms Naghmana Hashmi on her superannuation.