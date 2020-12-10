COMSATS partners with ILO

Islamabad : Commercialization of inventions, research and innovations is key to a knowledge economy and start-ups can be a strong means to strengthening it. To help develop the right skills for learning and execution of businesses, the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), in collaboration with Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) programme of International Labour Organization (ILO) and IIU Business Incubation Center (IIU-BIC), Pakistan, organized an eleven-day long SIYB Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop.

Senator, Sitara Ayaz, Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, graced the inaugural of the workshop as Chief Guest. Other distinguished guests included: Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, ILO Country Director for Pakistan, Ms. Ingrid Christensen; from ILO Pakistan, Mr. Saad Gilani, and SIYB Master Trainer Developer from Sri Lanka, Mr. Gemunu Wijesena.

During the modules of the workshop, the participants belonging to various institutions and sectors were trained on essential tools to become a successful trainer of entrepreneurs, as well as how to tap opportunities of SIYB. The participants were also familiarized with the M&E aspects of SIYB, the relevant procedures to adopt effective tools to deploy. The trainers in making also developed action plans to conduct the Training of Entrepreneurs/ Training of Potential Entrepreneurs (ToE/ToPE) cycle in order to fulfill the criteria and become certified SIYB Trainers.

The workshop, titled “Becoming Internationally Recognized SIYB Trainer”, was conducted by Lead Master Trainer from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, Engr. Muhammad Ahsen Mirza, Mr. Gemunu Wijesena, and Mr. David Katenderi, respectively.