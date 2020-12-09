SC hears Hamza Shahbazâ€™s bail application

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The SC on Tuesday adjourned for date-in-office (indefinite period) the hearing on the bail application of Hamza Shahbaz and sought complete record from the Accountability Court Lahore regarding the pending cases there. A three-member bench of the apex court heard a petition of Hamza Shahbaz, seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to money-laundering and assets beyond means of income.