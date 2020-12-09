close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
December 9, 2020

SC hears Hamza Shahbazâ€™s bail application

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The SC on Tuesday adjourned for date-in-office (indefinite period) the hearing on the bail application of Hamza Shahbaz and sought complete record from the Accountability Court Lahore regarding the pending cases there. A three-member bench of the apex court heard a petition of Hamza Shahbaz, seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to money-laundering and assets beyond means of income.

