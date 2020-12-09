5.1m saplings to be planted in Khyber, says minister

BARA: Provincial Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar said on Tuesday that the government would plant 5.1 million saplings in Khyber tribal district next year.

Speaking at a public gathering in Milward in Akakhel area here, he said it was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to develop the tribal districts. “The militants had destroyed the schools, hospitals and business centres in ex-Fata during militancy,” he said, adding the government was now focusing to provide all facilities to the residents of the merged districts.

He said the government would soon announce around 221posts in the Forest department in Khyber district. Later, the elders asked the minister that the government should cultivate fruit trees during the plantation drive.