One more coronavirus patient dies in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: COVID-19 claimed one more life during the last 24 hours in the district. According to District Health Authority focal person Dr Zakir, coronavirus related death toll has risen to 89 in the district and 44 people were confirmed coronavirus patients in the district.

He said testes of 137 coronavirus patients were negative and still 645 COVID-19 patients were quarantined at their houses and 40 were admitted to Civil Hospital, Jhangiwala Road and 10 are in critical condition and on ventilators.