In violation of court orders: ‘Opposition spreading corona by holding rallies’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said the opposition leaders were spreading corona pandemic by holding rallies and public meetings in violation of court orders.

In a statement in reaction to the talk of PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said Nawaz Sharif, his fugitive sons and Ishaq Dar were proclaimed offenders but the courtiers were awarding them medals of bravery, media reports say.

He said arrogance was all-time high, as half of the family was on the run and they were talking about appearing in court. He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a corrupt alliance that had crossed all boundaries to save illegal wealth. Gill said Sharif family was second to none in theft and robbery.He said consciously paralyzed slaves had been given the task to defend counterfeiters. He said those who even looted earthquake relief funds must be held accountable.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan Tuesday said the opposition had no regard for the people's lives and they were only using tactics to hide their corruption. In a tweet, he said corona positive cases were on the rise and the second wave of the pandemic was more dangerous.

He said in the current circumstances, the opposition’s movement was like adding fuel to the fire. He said in the last 24 hours, 89 deaths were reported and in such a situation holding a rally was tantamount to massacre.