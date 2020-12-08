Maryam Nawaz is in charge and her grip on the party is getting stronger. Shahbaz Sharif is in jail and is losing control…

Though a wide gulf between the political views of Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif has always been evident, but this chasm has now widened to the extent that Maryam avoids discussing important strategies with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif or consulting him for political advice. The divergence has grown to such an extent that even the option of resigning from the assemblies wasn’t discussed in detail in their last meeting. Instead, the discussion merely focused on general political issues.

Maryam’s ‘personal’ and close relationship with her uncle has never been in question. The respect she holds for him for being a loyal supporter of Nawaz Sharif is immense. But, her strategy of directly taking on the establishment is poles apart from the more cautious approach of Shahbaz Sharif. It is perhaps for this reason that the radical action plan was not even discussed in their recent interaction.

When questioned whether the two discussed preparations for the upcoming December 13 PDM Jalsa in Lahore and the possibility of announcing resignations from the assemblies, a close aide of Maryam said that “discussing putting up a successful show in Lahore was not the issue and Shahbaz Sharif is extending his full support towards that. But there was no way Maryam would have discussed the party’s confrontational approach towards the establishment with Shahbaz Sharif anymore because the degree of their divergence on the question is beyond your imagination.”

Was the PML-N president not satisfied with the party’s approach and strategy even after the successful political campaign from the PDM platform, the aide was asked. The reply was unambiguous: “Yes he is not satisfied and that’s why when he spoke to the journalists who condoled with him over the death of his mother, he insisted on a national dialogue to steer the country out of the present crisis.”

Another PML-N source, who is considered to be close to Shahbaz Sharif and was also an important part of his Punjab government, confirmed that the party president is not convinced with the PML-N’s current radical strategy. He said “Shahbaz Sharif Kehtay hain hamain darmiyana raasta nikalna chaahye (we should tread the more moderate path).” He said, “Shahbaz Sharif is extremely worried that the outcome of the confrontational strategy could be ugly and could benefit someone else.” He however added: “But like always despite his strong differences, he will stand by Nawaz Sharif.” However, Shahbaz Sharif did convey his serious reservations with senior party members. This meeting with the party president was attended by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Mohammad Zubair and Dr Musadiq Malik. A participant of that meeting confirmed that Shahbaz Sharif continued to maintain his dovish stance that you cannot take on the establishment head-on and the process of moving towards civilian supremacy has to be gradual. At that point, one of the leaders in the meeting reminded the party president that he was the first one to be arrested after PM Imran Khan formed his government and he also happens to be the only figure from the opposition who was arrested twice during the tenure of the PTI government.

Shahbaz Sharif, however, firmly believes that PM Imran Khan is targeting him because he is the only acceptable alternative to the establishment. And if there is a process of forming a national government or any future national dialogue, he will be a key player. While Shahbaz Sharif might be satisfied with not being part of the PML-N’s confrontational policy, his stance is leading him to lose control over the party. The question of multiple narratives and strategies has haunted the PML-N leadership for a long time. It always created confusion within the rank and file. But not anymore. The party is now moving ahead with all guns blazing and the aggressive stance has rejuvenated the party’s workers and supporters. This in turn has resulted in a shift at the top.

Shahbaz Sharif might be the party titular president, but today Maryam wields the real influence and is in control of the party with the backing of the party Quaid, her father Nawaz Sharif. This was evident recently when she presided over the meeting of party MPs to discuss strategies for the Lahore jalsa. Because of her immense popularity among the party faithful, senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah suggested to Shahbaz Sharif to coordinate closely with his niece Maryam Nawaz if the PML-N is to win the next elections or if the party wants to hold large public gatherings.

Maryam has very clear political ambitions now. She is no longer fighting just to be the family’s saviour. She will no longer be content with dabbling occasionally in politics when needed and then quietly withdrawing to Jati Umra. She feels that she is now here to stay and to lead the party. Her supporters and the party rank and file believe she has grown in stature and has emerged as the party’s undisputed leader.

According to a senior member of the party, “she has been accepted by all the party stalwarts”. He added: “While, it’s true that not all of them agree with her hawkish style of politics. But even they have accepted Maryam as their future party leader.” He also added dramatically: “The public gathering in Lahore will fail and no one will turn up if Maryam announces she will not be addressing the jalsa.”

The writer is the host of primetime current affairs show ‘Naya Pakistan’ on Geo News