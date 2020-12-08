Young girl raped in Sanghar

SUKKUR: Police have arrested an alleged rapist for molesting a seven-year old girl in district Sanghar. The accused raped a seven-year-old girl (S) in village Preetumabad near Khadro in District Sanghar. He abandoned the child in an unconscious state. The child was shifted to Sanjoro Taluka hospital in Sanghar where the doctors confirmed rape and she was undergoing treatment there. A broken down father of the victim appealed for a stern punishment to the accused. Earlier, police arrested Abdul Kareem Khaskheli and sent him for medical formalities.