Man shot dead at drugs den

A man was gunned down at a drugs den in the New Karachi area on Monday. The New Karachi Industrial Area police said the incident took place at a vice den in Khamiso Goth where unidentified persons shot at 26-year-old Sufiyan Ahmed, son of Saeed Ahmed.

He was shot once in the chest, the police said, adding that the injured was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Following the incident, a police team attended the crime scene and launched an investigation. According to SHO Younus Khattak, the deceased was a drug addict and a resident of Sohrab Goth.

The officer said the man was buying drugs when unidentified persons shot at him after an exchange of hot words. The suspects had escaped after committing the crime and a case had been registered against them, he added.