KP govt to promote heritage, archeology tourism

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has embarked on promotion of heritage and archeology tourism by constructing roads, establishing signboards and arranging tours of the students leading to ancient sites of Gandhara Civilization to explore Pakistan’s hidden tourism treasures.

Latifur Rehman, Spokesperson of Tourism and Archeology Department, told APP that under a multifaceted plan, Gandhara welcoming signboards were being installed at entry and exit points of Swat Expressway to facilitate foreign and domestic tourists, Buddhists, archeologists and heritage lovers.“Majority of Buddhists’ religious sites is located on Swat Expressway and KP government has taken principal decision to install signboards for information and education of tourists and visitors proving highly productive,” he said.

These signboards, he said, was extremely helpful for tourists and archeology lovers to reach historical heritage sites including the world famous Buddhists Ruins of Takht Bhai (Throne of Origins), Neighbouring City Remains at Sahr-i-Bahlol and Jamal Ghari in Mardan of the Gandhara Civilization.

He said a six-member high-level foreign delegation including diplomats from Canada, Belgium and Denmark have visited Takht Bhai, Sahr-i-Bahlol and Jamal Ghari on December 4 last and were highly impressed from these ancient heritage sites, its primitive architecture and preservation made by KP government.

Director Archeology Dr Abdul Samad briefed the foreign delegation about historical and archaeological importance of Takht Bhai Monastery established (Ist CE) and Neighbouring City Remains at Sari-e- Bahlol.

The delegation was informed that Buddhists’ ruins of Takht Bhai and Neighbouring City Remains at Sahr-i-Bahlol besides Jamal Ghari in Mardan had been included in UNESCO world heritage sites’ list in 1980 and were attracting foreign tourists including Sikhs, Buddhists, Monks and archeologists from across the world especially from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Japan and other countries to explore around 2,000 heritage sites and 30,000 relics of the Gandhara Civilization. The ruins monastic complexes are spectacularly positioned on various hilltops ranging from 36.6 metres to 152.4 metres height with a covered area of about 33 hectares.

The delegation was told that Takht Bhai monastery was in continuous use till 7th century (CE) composed of an assemblage of buildings constructed of stone on Gandhara patterns in diaper style using local dressed and semi-dressed stone blocks set in a lime and mud mortar.

The Neighbouring City Remains at Sahr-i-Bahlol, located in a five kilometres’ distance from Takht Bhai’s monastery, was a small ancient fortified town of Kushan period that was constructed on an elongated mound of nine metres height on 9.7 hectares surrounded by portions of a defensive wall in diaper-style characteristic dates back to first two or three centuries (BC).

The boundaries of Sahr-i-Bahlol are well defined with a part of fortification walls still intact.The delegation was informed that both these historical sites had been declared as Protected Monuments under an Ancient Preservation Act (1904) of the colonial era and Antiquity Act (1975) of the Government of Pakistan. The KP government has declared the entire mountain area of 445 hectares at Sahri-e-Bhalol as archaeological reserve.

The delegation was informed that first ever KP Antique Act 2016 has been passed by the former PTI govt, empowering the Archaeology Department to protect and conserve historical buildings besides countering the menace of smuggling of antiques and artifacts.

About 1868 ancient houses, monuments and religious places were placed in the protected list including Amlokdara, Barikot, and Stupa in Saidu Sharif, Bhudkada, Godara and Panar in Swat besides a monument at Chacha Younas Park in Peshawar.

Former PTI government has completed Cultural Heritage Trail Project (CHTP) in Peshawar under which about 500 metres long trail from ancient Ghanta Ghar to Gor Gathri was renovated including centuries-old buildings and houses to restore the original grandeur of Peshawar being home of the 3000 years old civilization.

The trail starts at historical Ghanta Ghar and passes through ancient Bazaar-e-Kalaan and primordial Mohallah Sethian famous for scores of beautifully designed architectural houses constructed by Sethi Family in 1880s.

Sethi House, an architectural wonder at Peshawar City, has been purchased by the KP government keeping in view of its historical and cultural importance.The trail completed at a cost of about Rs 301.5 million, has significantly improved the outer appearances of 85 heritage buildings of the Mughal, British and Sikh era.

Ali Mardan Khan Valley in Peshawar Cantonment built during colonial era has also been renovated besides ancient inns of Mughal period at Gor Kathri in Peshawar City.The spokesman said Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has recently approved a Euro six million project funded by Italian government to promote heritage and archeology tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the project, Heritage Field Schools (HFS) and conservation laboratories would be set up in Haripur, Swat and Chitral.PTI government has decided to revive the famous century-old Khyber Steam Safari train service to promote cultural and heritage tourism in the province. The magical experience of golden times through an exciting train excursion to historical sites of Takht Bhai and Attock Khurd from Peshawar would be revitalized, he added.

The spokesperson said efforts were being made to upgrade roads infrastructures in these archaeological and tourism rich areas and that feasibility studies for upgradation of facilities on archaeological sites including Takht Bhai, Jamal Ghari, Peshawar Museum, Bhamala and Hund Museum Swabi were completed.

In conjunction with seven roads under KP Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) worth $100 million project, the KP government was constructing links and main roads leading to tourists areas of Hazara and Malakand divisions to open up scenic valleys and explore new tourists sites besides improve the socio-economic conditions of people in these areas.

The spokesman said that Rs375 million were approved by PDWP for development of 10 tourists’ spots including six waterfalls and four sites tracks waterfalls including Sajjikot Havellian, Umbrella Abbottabad, Jarogo Swat, Narogo Sat, Noor and Chajian Haripur, Lamchar Upper Dir and 50 kilometers tracks in Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.

He said a state-of-the-art museum has been constructed at Hund Swabi from where Alexander the Great had crossed Indus River in 327 BC. Hund is also famous for Mehmood Ghaznavi’s invasion in 998, which marked the beginning of Islamic era and end of Gandhara Period.

Around 3000 artifacts, antiques and other precious articles including 900 of Gandhara Civilization were preserved at Peshawar museum for tourists, archaeologists, students and followers of Buddhism.

He said work on restoration of historical building of the Peshawar Museum that was converted into a full-fledged museum in 1906 has been started and efforts would be made to complete itwithin mandatory period.