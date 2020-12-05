close
December 5, 2020
Match Race National Sailing Championship from December 7-9

KARACHI: Match Race National Sailing Championship 2020 is scheduled to be held here near Clifton Beach from December 7-9.

The organisers said that the event will be contested in J/80 Class of boat. More than six teams representing Army, Navy, PAF and Sindh have registered so far.

The championship will be hosted by Pakistan Navy Sailing Club at PN Dockyard under the umbrella of Pakistan Sailing Federation.

