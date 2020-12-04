close
Pakistan’s role for Afghan peace emphasised

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2020

Islamabad: Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori has emphasised the importance and necessity of Pakistan’s contribution to Afghan peace.

“I always appreciate the significant efforts by the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the Afghan peace process, and hope that the intra-Afghan dialogue will pave the way for regional stability. The Government of Japan continues to work with Pakistan to strengthen peace and stability in the region," the envoy said in a statement. He welcomed the agreement on the procedures of the ongoing peace negotiations between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban announced on Dec 2 and expressed good wishes for further success in the Afghan peace process.

“We [Japan] welcome the recent agreement between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, and would like to express our sincere hope for further success in the negotiations following this essential advancement,” he said.

