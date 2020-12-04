close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2020

NAB submits report in LHC on assets of Rana Sana

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2020

LAHORE:The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday submitted a report in the Lahore High Court regarding assets of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s leader Rana Sanaullah Khan.

According to the report, three different complaints were received against Rana Sanaullah by the NAB and an inquiry against him was initiated on December 3, last year. The report stated that former Punjab minister and his family members own 24 properties including plazas, companies, farmhouses and agricultural land. He also has a private limited company RS under his ownership.

The properties are located in Lahore and Faisalabad. The PML-N stalwart owns assets of billions of rupees but he did not disclose them. The inquiry found that assets owned by Rana Sanaullah are not matching with this income.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had upgraded inquiry related to assets beyond income against the PML-N leader and former Punjab law minister. The watchdog had unearthed properties worth more than Rs400 million owned by the PML-N leader. A LHC bench would take up Rana Sanaullah’s bail petition in assets beyond means case during next week.

