Punjab bans indoor dining in restaurants

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has announced a complete ban on indoor dining amid a worsening coronavirus situation across Pakistan, according to a notification issued Wednesday.

According to the notification from Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), dining inside hotels, cafes, and restaurants has been banned.

People may only have meals in open spaces at the various restaurants, hotels, and food points, the Punjab government said.

However, the secretary of the P&SHD, Capt (r) Muhammad Usman warned that arrangements for dining should be made keeping the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in mind.

“The coronavirus SOPs will have to be followed in the open as well,” Usman stressed, urging people not to go out of their homes unnecessarily and to use masks at all times.