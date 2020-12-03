Talks with govt unlikely: Rana Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to hold its public gathering (Jalsa) in Lahore on December 13 at all costs.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said this while talking to the media after the PDM meeting Wednesday. He said the PDM’s Lahore Jalsa will be a referendum against the ‘selected’ and puppet government, adding that this Jalsa will be the last nail in the coffin of the government.

The next meeting of the PDM on finalisation of arrangements of Lahore Jalsa will be hosted by the PPP on December 7 in Lahore. The meeting reviewed in detail the arrangements for December 13 Jalsa, and took important decisions and discussed the strategies. “December 13, will be the day when people from across the country will come out against this fascist government,” Sanaullah said, adding the upcoming event will determine the country’s future.