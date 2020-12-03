Differently-abled persons an asset to nation, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that differently-abled persons are an asset to every nation, and urged more opportunities for them so that they can explore their potential and contribute their fullest for the betterment of society.

In his message on Wednesday on the eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed across the world on Thursday (today), the PPP leader pointed out that his partyâ€™s government had introduced and implemented through repeated actions a five per cent job quota for the differently-abled persons in government recruitments, and Sindh was leading the efforts vigorously.

The PPP chairman said Sindh, in particular, was meeting all UN standards with regards to the implementation of UN conventions regarding the differently-abled people.

He noted that the Sindh Assembly had in 2017 passed the Sindh Differently Abled Persons Act-2014 and even brought further amendments to that act so as to further address the grievances of differently-abled persons.

The new law declared them people with special abilities, he added.

He further vowed that his party would take every required step for the welfare of the differently-abled persons and for the benefit of the society from their special abilities.