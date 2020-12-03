Programme to promote research culture

LAHORE : Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research Lab (RSGCRL), a constituent national lab of National Centre of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), established at Punjab University has launched an institutional capacity building and professional development programme (ICBPDP) to promote research culture and development activities in the fields of remote sensing, GIS and climate change in Pakistan.

In this programme, trainings, workshops, lectures, short courses, seminars, conferences and research-based activities will be arranged and promoted, and also, to support the vision of the PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, external linkages will be developed with academic institutions, industry and services sector organizations.