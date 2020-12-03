Power cuts and lockdowns

Students are very worried about untimely loadshedding because it interferes with not just our daily activities, it is also affecting our education, as classes have moved online due to coronavirus concerns.

Electronic devices required to attend the said online classes require electricity. The concept of “online” cannot exist without the internet. Likewise, in the absence of electricity, it is unthinkable that online classes

could function.

It is not just the online classes that are disrupted due to the loadshedding; students are also encountering great difficulties in preparing their assignments. We request the government to stop the academic damage caused by this loadshedding so that we can focus on our education and play our role for the countryâ€™s better future and development.

Muhammad Aqib

Karachi