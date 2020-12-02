Police book over 3,000 PDM workers in Multan

MULTAN: Kotwali police have registered two separate FIRs against 3,150 known and unknown PDM workers on Tuesday. While SSP issued orders to release 46 activists, detained at different police lockups and jail.

Ex-PML-N MPA Shahid Mehmood and his 150 comrades were booked under 16-MPO in an FIR No 689/20 on Tuesday. Police also added 427-PPC, 6-A of Explosive Act 1884, the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance in the FIR. Besides other charges, the accused were charged with setting private properties on fire at PDM meeting.

The former MPA Shahid Mehmood Khan rejected all charges and said he was booked at the cost of promoting narrative to give against the government, but the party was not a part of the PDM as the alliance was fighting to save the politics of dynasties.

He said that the JI had decided to launch an exclusive campaign for the creation of the South Punjab province. PM Imran Khan had promised to make the South Punjab province during his first 100 days of government, but he did not fulfill his promise. He said that a joint meeting of the JI South Punjab office-bearers had been convened in Multan, which would make a strategy at tehsil and district levels for the creation of the South Punjab province.

Sirajul Haq said that the country needs free and fair elections more than anything and it seems the only way possible to put the country on the track and strengthen the democracy. respect to vote and he would continue the same with this zeal and zest.

The Kotwali police registered another FIR, No 690/20 under Section 16-MPO against 2500-3000 workers of PDM, including Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, MPA Ali Haider Gilani, MNA Abdur Rehman Kanjo, ex-MNA Sheikh Tariq Rashid and others.

Meanwhile, police have released 46 arrested workers of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from different police lockups and jail on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Rabnawaz Tula issued the orders, saying the detention of 46 activists is not required in order to maintain peace and tranquility. The orders carried a list of 46 names of PDM activists for immediate release from detention. Police had detained them and other activists of PDM’s parties during crackdown to stop holding of PDM rally in Multan on Monday.