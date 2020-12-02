Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig felicitates UAE on 49th National Day

KARACHI: Chairman PAK-UAE Business Council of FPCCI & President Hon. Consular Corps Sindh Karachi, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig has felicitated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its 49th National Day.

Dr Baig said for the last 49 years of development of the UAE, under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoom, the prime minister and vice president, is remarkable and a role model for the world. Both the countries have so far been enjoying the historical relationships, as number of Pakistanis has been contributing for the development of the country in their respective fields, while the UAE was the single largest investors in Pakistan. Dr Baig prayed to Almighty Allah let the country prosper further under the dynamic leadership of present rulers.