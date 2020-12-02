Admin imposes smart lockdown in specific areas

PESHAWAR:The district administration has decided to impose smart lockdown in some areas of the provincial metropolis from Tuesday evening owing to a reported surge in coronavirus cases.

According to the administration the notification for imposing smart lockdown has been issued for Hayatabad University area, Jamrud Road, Cantt and areas adjacent to Qayyum Stadium.

It said during the smart lockdown entry and business activities in these areas would remain banned however medical stores and tandoors would be allowed to open. It further said that people violating the ban would face legal action.