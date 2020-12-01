National Men’s, Women’s Boxing Championships postponed

LAHORE: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has postponed the National Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships that were scheduled to be played in Lahore from December 25 to 31.

According to Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung, Secretary PBF, the championship was postponed due to the spike in the coronavirus cases in the country. “The championship will now be played in Lahore from February 24 to March 1 next year,” he said.

He said men and women would be competing in ten and five weight categories in the championships, respectively. “Men’s categories are 49kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69kg, 75kg, plus 81 kg, 91kg and plus 91kg. The women’s competitions are 51kg, 54kg, 60kg, 66kg and 75kg to 80kg,” he said.

He said a total of 15 teams from all over the country would feature in the championship: Army, Pakistan Air Force, Navy, WAPDA, Railways, Karachi Port Trust, K-Electric, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.