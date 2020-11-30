Even before the Covid-19 outbreak, Pakistan was facing the worst economic challenges. The second wave of the virus has further worsened the already fragile economy. Following a surge in cases, the government has decided to impose the smart lockdown in selected areas. This particular decision will create many financial difficulties for the people from low-income households. It is important to mention that the people are also responsible for this rise in cases. A majority of the people are flouting SOPs. They are not understanding that taking precautionary measures is the only way to protect ourselves against the virus. The people are attending parties without wearing masks. Our carelessness is the reason the cases are rising rapidly. The winter season is the perfect time for the virus. We have to be careful and take all necessary steps to fight against this virus.

Moosa Panhwar

Sukkur