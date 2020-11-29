Covid-19 SOPs: Twin cities following starkly different behaviour

RAWALPINDI: There is a major difference in Rawalpindi and federal capital, Islamabad, in maintaining and observing strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in markets, shopping malls and other public places. The Pindites could be seen moving freely in markets, shopping malls and other public places without masks, while local administration in Islamabad is trying to enforce the orders of the senior officials and imposing fines against violators.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq is continuously appealing to public to wear face masks to avoid coronavirus cases. He is continuously visiting bazaars, shopping malls and other places to educate people to wear face masks but all in vain. Majority of citizens in bazaars, shopping malls and other dense areas are seen without face masks. The citizens of Rawalpindi consider coronavirus a ‘joke’ and continue to violate the SOPs.

On the other hand, the Islamabad administration has sealed the Chief Commissioner Office, Deputy Commissioner Office, SSP Office and several other public dealing offices for all kinds of public dealings for two days. Hundreds of citizens of Islamabad have strongly protested against the stoppage of public dealings at the key offices.

Assuring the public, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said that the public-related issues would not suffer at all. They would be resolved in the minimum time. People could approach the relevant offices through telephone to get their issues resolved. He intimated the people to adopt proper SOPs in all public places and warned against any violation.

The DC, Islamabad also appreciated the role of District Health Office which is continuously identifying localities where coronavirus infection is most. Already there is an imposition of Section 144 and has made wearing face-masks mandatory in all public places in Islamabad. The Section 144 will remain enforced in capital for two months.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia, told ‘The News’ that we are getting maximum benefits from the imposition of Section 144. Majority of people are wearing face masks in public places, he said. “Our surveillance teams are pointing out dangerous areas related to coronavirus on a regular basis. We never impose smart lockdown unnecessarily,” he claimed.

But on the contrary in Rawalpindi, majority of population are not bothered to follow the SOPS and preventive measures against the virulent second wave of coronavirus. The most dangerous areas are Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Narnkari Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, College Road, Gangmandi, Jamia Masjid Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Namak Mandi, Mochi Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar and Moti Bazaar, where majority of people are not wearing face masks.

Transporters are allowing passengers to travel without wearing masks and the seating arrangements defy physical distancing. When the transporters and their staff like drivers, conductors are asked about violation of SOPs , they instead defend themselves and give non satisfactory excuses and reject the prevalence of corona infection in Rawalpindi or any other part of the country, saying people are being fooled in the name of this virus. Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq said that we could win this fight by following of proper SOPs otherwise not. My surveillance teams are continuously visiting the rush areas to educate people to wear face masks to save themselves from the coronavirus infection, he claimed. “We have sealed several hotels, restaurants, shops and bakeries in violations of SOPs,” he said. If public does not show seriousness, we will impose smart lockdown in several areas, he warned.