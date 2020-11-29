Italian envoy for enhancing bilateral trade relations with Pakistan

FAISALABAD: Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese Saturday agreed to hold a meeting between Pakistani and Italian investors to set up a latest and state-of-the-art textile machinery manufacturing plant at the Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone (EPZ) Faisalabad.

He was talking to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed here.

The Italian ambassador invited the FCCI president to visit Italian Embassy for discussion to further enhance bilateral trade between the two countries with a special focus on Faisalabad.

The Italian ambassador said that Faisalabad was the hub of the textile industry and needs innovation and upgradation to successfully face the emerging challenges. He said that it was also imperative for Pakistan to maintain its supremacy and dominance in the textile sector and Italy would fully support its positive endeavors in this regard. He told that a tailor-made building of Italian Embassy had been completed which would be formally inaugurated on December 15, 2020.

Engineer Ihtesham Javed told that an international level Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was being developed near M3 Industrial City of Faisalabad which would be the most suitable for installation of textile manufacturing machinery. He also thanked the Italian ambassador for arranging a virtual meeting between Pakistani and Italian investors which had been postponed due to the COVID-19 threat.