World’s most expensive handbag priced at £5.3m created to help ‘save the oceans’

ROME: The world’s most expensive handbag has been created to help raise awareness of ocean pollution. The item costs €6m (£5.3m), with €800,000 (£714,000) of the proceeds going towards operations to clean the seas. Made of semi-shiny alligator, the bag is embellished with a diamond pavé accessory and 10 white gold butterflies with sapphires, diamonds and Paraiba tourmalines, for a total of over 130 carats. It takes 1,000 hours to make each bag, and there are only three of them available.