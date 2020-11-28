Demand for woollies increases manifold

Rawalpindi : The demand for warm clothes, new as well as used ones, has increased manifold due to sudden change in the weather conditions in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The winter stuff including sweaters, shawls, cardigans, jumpers, jackets, blankets, headgears, scarves, socks and gloves are high in demand among the customers.

The customers who take interest in new garments were seen complaining that the shopkeepers sell China-made fake branded stuff to earn undue profit.

Kamran Saeed, a customer, said “I have visited both Super Market and Jinnah Super Market and I can claim that majority of the shopkeepers are selling garments with fake tags.”

“We can only find original brand from the franchises otherwise the shopkeepers show no mercy in looting the hard-earned money of the customers,” he said.

Rafique Ahmad, a customer at Jamia Masjid Road, said, “The clothes available here are quite inexpensive and bargaining can be done in this market. The prices sometime fall beyond the half of the fixed prices set by the shopkeepers.”

“The prices of new winter garments are quite high due to which we came here to get quality clothes at affordable prices,” he said.

The people usually bargain with the shopkeepers and come out with bags filled with fairly cheap yet fashionable stuff.

Fayyaz Naqvi, a shopkeeper, said, “The sales have increased considerably due to chilly weather and we hope the business will further increase in the days ahead.”

To a question he said “Everyone knows that original brands are high in prices so the customers should not expect that they can buy branded stuff at low prices.”

He said: “The rainfall has at once changed the weather conditions due to which no much winter stuff is currently available in the markets.