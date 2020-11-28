QS ranks CUI among top 150 in Asia

Islamabad : QS University Rankings Asia 2021 have ranked Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) at 146 among Asian Universities, and 4th in Pakistan.

This year as many as 41 universities from Pakistan were included in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asian Rankings. CUI improved on its 2020 performance by 5 places from last year. Since 2016, CUI has leaped forward 85 places, which signifies the efforts to achieve global excellence.

The International Research Network indicator is the strongest for CUI in the latest rankings, placing the university at 12 in the region, and at number 1 in Pakistan. CUI also stands among top 110 universities on Employer Reputation in the region and at #6 in Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector CUI in his message lauded the Industrious efforts of students and researcher as well as the determination of faculty members which is the hall mark leading towards attaining accolades as the QS Asia Rankings. He further added that the achievements confirm CUI’s aim to transform into an International standard university contributing towards impactful research.