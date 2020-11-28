Walk for healthy society

Islamabad : To commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation-KKAWF, a civil society outfit dedicated to fighting the war on drugs in Pakistan is holding the Save Tomorrow 5 – Walk for a Better World event.

KKAWF has been working intensely with Education Institutions on Drug Awareness and Prevention amongst the Youth in Pakistan. Last year, hundreds of teenagers lost their lives and thousands of other young people have started to indulge on drugs resulting in this big epidemic menace in our society and the future of the country. During the COVID-19 pandemic the risks are further increasing for turning to drug use, especially among the youth.

With this alarming situation in mind, KKAWF sees the need of a constant campaign and outdoors engagement with young people.

Students, teachers, families, friends, diplomatic community, people with special needs will join KKAWF volunteers to highlight the perils of drug overdose and remember those who have lost their lives to this enemy. Show your support and join them. The walk will start from the Rose and Jasmine Garden and end at the Open-Air Theater, Shakarparian. All SOPs to meet with government regulations during the pandemic times will be followed in the holding of this activity.